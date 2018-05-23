IMPHAL, May 22: The National Book Trust India (NBT), an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (Department of Higher Education, GoI) will be organising “Imphal Book Fair” at DM College of Science from May 26 to June 3, in collaboration with the Directorate of Education & Saheed Madhumangal Foundation.

A press release issued by NBT Assistant Director (exhibition) stated that the National Book Trust India is engaged in promotion of books in the country and abroad.

It stated that the book fair will provide ample opportunities for the youth and general readers to buy books of all genres and languages under one roof. The book fair will also have activities and workshops for children as well as literary and cultural programmes for all visitors. Large number of publishers/ booksellers across India will be participating in the book fair, apart from displaying and selling of their publications, it added.