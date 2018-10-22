Book on Gangmumei Kamei released

IMPHAL, Oct 21: In connection with the 79th birth anniversary of Late Prof Gangmumei Kamei, a book titled Rediscovery of Gangmumei Kamei was released today.

The book written by Professor Naorem Joykumar Singh was released during a commemoration ceremony organised by Gangmumei Kamei Foundation at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal.

Speaking at the occasion, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Yumnam Khemchand Singh said that Professor Gangmumei Kamei was a ‘quiet man of action’.

Professor Gangmumei worked for a changed Manipur. His contributions to the State are invaluable, said writer of the book Professor N Joykumar Singh.

The book – ‘Rediscovery of Gangmumei Kamei’ however is not a biography of the late Professor, he said.

The book reflects his thoughts and contributions towards cultural, political development of the State. This book is a tribute to him, he said.

Professor MC Arun of Anthropology Department, Manipur University and Professor Lanbilung Gonmei of Department of History Imphal College spoke about the book at the event.

Vice Chancellor Manipur Technical University Prof L Tombi Singh attended the event as president.