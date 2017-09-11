Book of poems released

IMPHAL, Sep 10: “Khoiranglaklabada”, a book of poems authored by Megha Kolom was released in a simple function held at Manipur Press Club here today.

The function organized by Nongchup Haram Khorjei Lup (NOHAKHOL), Yurembam was graced by IS Kangjam, retired Professor, MU, Dr L Sashikumar, NOHAKHOL president and Dr Aruna Devi, professor, MU as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking at the function, Dr L Sashikumar stressed on the need to unite people and forums interested in developing Manipuri literatures and strive together to explore and encourage hardworking and penchant writers of the State to develop Manipuri literature.

He also appealed to the writers and literature enthusiasts to be honest. He added that it is necessary to groom new writers and promote Manipuri literature.