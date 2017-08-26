Book released

IMPHAL, Aug 25: A book titled ‘Numit Kappa’ written by Imocha Moirangthem was released in a simple function held at Dave Literarture Centre, DM College campus yesterday. The release function was attended by the Chairman of COHSEM, Prof L Mahendra Singh; principal of Modern College, Dr K Biren Singh, principal of Imphal College, Dr. Ng Ibotombi Singh; principal of CI College, Bishnupur, Dr M Mangi Singh; Zonal Secretary (NE), AIFUCTO and president of AMCTA, Prof M Lokendro Singh; vice-president of AMCTA, Dr Kh Joychandra and Prof RK Itocha Singh, Associate Professor of Imphal College as presidium members.