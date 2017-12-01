Book released

IMPHAL, Nov 30: Structural Analysis of Manipuri Language, a book by Usham Chetan Singh was released at Mind Champs, Krishnakon, Chingmeirong West today.

Vice Chancellor of Manipur University of Culture, Professor Dr Naorem Khagendra Singh, President of Cultural Research Centre, Manipur, Dr Chirom Rajketan Singh and Associate Professor of DM College of Arts, Dr Rajkumari Musuksana attended the event as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking at the book releasing function, Professor Dr Naorem Khagendra said that the book will greatly benefit individuals who are doing research.

He also pointed out that the 350 paged book will also appeal to Manipur language enthusiasts.