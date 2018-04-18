‘Boosting Mathematics education vital’

IMPHAL, Apr 17 (DIPR): Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh today inaugurated National Mathematics Day Celebration 2017 at Indoor Stadium of Oriental College, Takyel. The four days programme will focus on mathematics model competition, mathematics quiz, mathematics puzzle and hands on science.

Addressing the inaugural function, Joykumar said that although mathematics is supposed to be a tough subject for the students, it will become easier if thinking process continues in solving problems. He noted that pure mathematics is an essential component in applied mathematics because in most of the technical and other disciplines of science, applied mathematics is required. He said that basic concepts in four operations – addition, subtraction, multiplication and division should be taught clearly to the students as it is the base through which all applied mathematics will be operated.

Asking teachers to arouse the interest of students in learning mathematics, the Deputy Chief Minister further said that students in the valley have become interested in mathematics but it has to be improved in the hills. He asserted that improving science and mathematics education among the students will definitely help them to develop innovative ideas and it will be an asset in the development of technologies in the State. It will also enhance competitiveness among the students, he added.

Director of Manipur Science and Technology Council (MASTEC) Th Surendranath Singh said that the council has been trying to popularise science and mathematics amongst the students in the State. Highlighting ongoing and upcoming programmes on science popularisation, he said, “SCI Connect 2018” – a programme under Vigyan Prasar, New Delhi is being opened for students of Class VIII and IX. This programme is exclusively for students of the North East and therefore students in the category can apply through the website of the council. Beside this, Science Meet and Science Exhibition are also in the pipeline, he added.

Director (Science & Technology) E Ibocha Singh also spoke on the importance of science and mathematics popularisation among the students in the State. He said that Science Planetarium has been opened at Manipur Science Centre at Takyel and it will be helpful to students to make aware about solar system easily.

Principal of Oriental College, Dr S Ranjit Singh also spoke on the occasion. Different mathematics models are being displayed by students from across the State in the four days celebration being jointly organised by MASTEC and Department of Mathematics, Oriental College (Autonomous), Imphal.