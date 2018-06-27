Border issue with Myanmar : Govt forms panel

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 26: Taking serious note of the Tengnoupal DC’s statement that around 3 Kms of Manipur’s territory have been lost to Myanmar on account of erecting subsidiary border pillars at Kwatha Khunou and outcry from civil society organisations, the State Government has set up a committee to look into the issue.

The committee headed by Revenue Minister Karam Shyam would go to Moreh tomorrow to make a field assessment, informed a source.

Members of the committee are YAS Minister Letpao Haokip, TD Minister N Kayisii, MLA L Rameshwar, MLA Th Satyabrata, MLA K Leisiyo, MLA D Korung-thang, Chandel ADC Vice- Chairman, a representative of IGAR (S), Tengnoupal DC, Tengnoupal SP and Special Secretary (Home). On the other hand, UCM president Sunil Karam and general secretary Kh Athouba led a 13 member team and cross marked border pillar number 81 and sub-border pillars near Kwatha Khunou while declaring that the marked pillars cannot be taken as the boundary marks.