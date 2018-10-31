Border meet

IMPHAL, Oct 30 : The next round of the Indo-Myanmar Regional Border Committee Meet will be held at Imphal with the 13th edition of the meet scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 4 at the Assam Rifles headquarters at Mantripukhri.

The Indo-Myanmar RBC Meet is a bi-annual event which provides opportunities for representatives of security forces and civil establishments of both the Nations to discuss and resolve crucial issues, said AR PRO in a statement.

A 19-member Myanmarese delegation led by Maj Gen Phone Myat, Commander, North West Command as well as Indian delegation led by GOC, 3 Corps, Lieutenant General Gopal R will take part in the meet.

The speedy development of Manipur depends a lot on the success of the Act East Policy and on the close and cordial relationship between the Indian and Myanmar authorities, added the statement.