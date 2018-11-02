Border meet underway with Myanmar

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 1 : The 13th Indo-Myanmar Regional Border Committee Meet between India and Myanmar is underway at the Mantripukhri Garrison, Imphal under the aegis of Spear Corps of Indian Army from Oct 31 and will wrap up tomorrow.

The meeting will conclude once the minutes of the meeting between the two countries are signed by leaders of both the delegations, said a statement issued by the PRO of Assam Rifles. A 19 member delegation consisting of officials of the Myanmar Army, police and bureaucratic departments are attending the meeting.

India and Myanmar share a rich cultural, socio-political, religious and ethnic history and even today, both the Nations are working together to create a peaceful environment that will lead to economic development of the entire South- East Asian region with all countries interdependent on each other.

The statement further said that over the years the RBC meets have contributed immensely towards enhancing mutual understanding and fostering stronger friendship between the two countries.

The Indo-Myanmar Regional Border Committee Meet is a bi-annual landmark event which provides opportunities for representatives of security forces and civil establishments of both India and Myanmar to discuss and resolve crucial issues relating to border management, bi-lateral cooperation and insurgency. This forum is a platform for the delegates to brainstorm various issues and exchange information, thereby further strengthening the bond between both the countries.

The Indian delegation is headed by Lt General Gopal R, GOC Spear Corps and the Myanmar delegation is headed by Maj Gen Phone Myat, Commander, North West Command.

They were accompanied by other civil and military officials of their respective countries.

The 13th edition of biannual meet is being held under an extremely cordial and friendly atmosphere where the Myanmarese delegation was accorded a warm traditional Manipuri welcome. The delegation was enthralled by the amazing beauty, grace and energy of the traditional cultural performances by the local Manipuri artistes. After the meeting, the delegation will be taken to the most revered place for all Buddhists that is Bodh Gaya. Such initiatives will also contribute towards the success of the Act East Policy of India.