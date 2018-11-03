Border studied

IMPHAL, Nov 2: A team comprising of Joint Secretary of Ministry of External Affairs Vikram Doraiswami, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (Border Management) AV Reddy and Director of International Boundary Directorate Sk Singh along with Deputy Director General of Administration Tamu district Nyein Thun Kyaw and other Myanmar officials inspected Indo-Myanmar border pillars at the border town Moreh today.

Both the teams of the two countries inspected Border Pillar No 78 and 79 and the areas between the two BPs. They also visited the Myanmar Army outpost at Namphalong market and observed the areas around BP 79.

After the inspection of the two BPs, officials of the countries held a meeting at the office of Tamu DC. Later, the officials inspected some other border areas and pillars, said sources.

The Indian officials arrived at 11 AR’s helipad in Moreh at around 9.30 am and were received by Commandant RS Rawat and Moreh Additional SP K Robinson.

The exact reason for the visit and inspections are not known yet. There was no representative of the State Government during the inspection.