I am born to be ‘my best’ not be the best

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

Your parents or your elders must be asking for what you want to become rather than what you love doing? They keep trying to confined you only to the choices given by our society. You must have also heard them saying your hobby should be kept only for enjoyment and time pass. Why do they need to think that only doctors and engineers are career and singing and dancing are just hobbies? Singing, dancing, modelling, writing, orating, cooking too are challenging careers like doctors and engineers. If this society does not give you a place for your passion, just create one because nothing was there when the world was created, everything that seems permanent was once created by someone like you to fulfil his passion.

Be a dancer if your heart wants that, but don’t be a doctor just because your mom is sick. When your mom gets well, you will be mentally sick till you die.

If you listen to damn external voices, you will need an ID card to tell who you are but if you follow your heart your face will be your ID CARD.

Do you want to be successful with a smile or do you want to be successful with tears? For those who have feelings for wanting to be a singer and falling to be a doctor to fulfil the dreams of the external voices will one day cry after they realise that stethoscopes are not earphones.

We are very unlucky to have being born in such closed society where we are bounded with just expectations. Hardly any parents support their children’s dream until it’s to be a doctor or an engineer or an IAS officer. Your parents will certainly look at you as if you are a drug addict when you tell them that you want to become a singer or a dancer. Do you know why? They think that they are not happy because they are earning very less and if they had become a doctor or an engineer then they would be earning so much. Taking that as the point, they will start forcing you to be one. But they have forgotten that they are not happy because they once were afraid to follow their dreams, they think happiness is all about having a car, a big house, a beautiful wife, a cool job and a thick purse.

When you are doing something seriously and you are damn tired, and your instinct says give up, trust me! you are about to do your best, that is the benchmark for you to know for yourself that you are just a few steps away from being the best of you, just seconds away from being the best version of yourself. Let me tell you why we often give up and how our minds are corrupted.

You must have heard your parents or your elders telling you, “be the best in your class, be the best in sports, be the best in the academics.” They only want you to be on top of others not on top of yourself. They never tell you, “do your best in your class, do your best in sports, do your best in Academics.”

To be on top of others is very easy sometimes because you can just pushed people down instead of climbing on top of them. This model of competition have given birth to the, “crab culture of our society,” pulling down in the name of climbing. But to be on top of yourself is a challenge, an adventure because you will climb up every second of your life.

Don’t tell me that your enemy is the person sitting next to you, or your neighbour, or the topper of your class, or your boss at work, or your girlfriend’s brother. Your enemy is right inside you, i.e. “Fear of being you.” If you want to be a singer then tell everyone that, same goes to dancer, chef, writer, model, designer, artist and whatever.

If you tell boldly to your parents for you want to be what you want confidently, 90% of them will agree. Most of you are afraid of being what you want to be, that’s why your parents feel that you will be so weak to walk alone for chasing your dream. Today, right now, tell them what you feel and tell them that, “you may not earn a lot of money but you will be very successful and live a challenging life enjoying every gift of yours.”

Stop crying by thinking that you are already late to follow your passion, because you are making it more late. Stop looking at the Calendar, searching for the perfect day to start. The perfect moment to start doing something is that moment where you can’t really wait to start and you are so hungry of getting it started. That moment is nothing but, NOW. START IT NOW.

It’s really easy to follow the path of someone because it’s safe. You will hardly take any risk. You are doing nothing but walking with a map, telling where to go, and where not to, and the most disheartening thing is you will have a starting and an ending. You will reach your destination, then people will say, “Good you made it like your seniors did.” But when you walk in the path where your heart leads, there will be no ending point, every moment will be an achievement, every step will be an adventure, every sight will be a memory, every foot steps you leave will be a motivation. And at last, people won’t say, “Good you made it like your seniors did,” but, “SIR/MISS HOW CAN YOU POSSIBLY DO THE IMPOSSIBLE?”

High living is not at all related with the number of floor in your building, it’s all about the number of floor in the happiness of following your heart. Don’t get confused between what you can be and what you want to be. You can be so many thing but you will be on top if you will be what you want to be. (ON TOP OF YOURSELF)

From next time, if anyone stops you from following your heart, just say this to shut their mouth up, “ARE YOU TALKING FROM YOUR EXPERIENCE OR AFRAID THAT I MIGHT BECOME THE PERSON WHOM YOU IDOLISE?” Start now, trust me, “No one loves you 100% except the one you see in your mirror,” love that person, live a life beyond limits.

(The writer is a Motivational Orator, based in Canada. And can be reached at birkarnelzelzitthiyam3073@gmail.com; Facebook – Birkarnelzelzit – Young Thoughts; Twitter – Birkarnelzelzit, INSTAGRAM – Birkarnal)

