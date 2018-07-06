Boundary issue at Moreh India acting on behalf of Myanmar : PRJA, KKL

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 5: Claiming that Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commandos detained them while entering Kwatha Khunou area where the controversial Border Pillar number 81 and its subsidiary pillars have been erected, People Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) and Kangleipak Kanba Lup (KKL) have raised several questions to both the Central Government and the State Government regarding administration and the border issue.

Addressing a press meet held today at Jupiter Yambem Centre, Paona Bazar, advisor of KKL and former member of Manipur Human Rights Commission Yambem Laba asserted that a team of PRJA and KKL went to Kwatha Khunou on July 4 to inspect the Border Pillar No 81 and its subsidiary pillars.

He went on to state that they were not allowed to enter the area on the day by security forces on the pretext of imposing curfew at the said area.

He said officers of AR informed that curfew was imposed at the area. But, they somehow managed to enter the area today at around 9 am and a brief scuffle broke out between the security forces and the visiting team.

He also said that they went to raze the controversial border pillars as the pillars have been erected several kilometres into the territory of Manipur in a secretive manner by a joint team of Government of India and Myanmar Government authorities.

Local villagers informed that the border pillars were erected by a joint team (India and Myanmar) after coming there secretly from Myanmar side without consulting the villagers, Laba claimed.

Conveying that the area has been heavily guarded by columns of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commandos since yesterday, Laba asked why the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police commandos have imposed curfew in the territory of Manipur.

He also asked whether India can act on behalf of Myanmar.

Contending that India flexed muscle and reacted strongly in the India-China border dispute (as in the case of Dokhlam issue), the former Member of Manipur Human Rights Commission also asked why the Central Government and Manipur Government remained mute spectators when the territory of Manipur have been encroached and pillars erected within the territory of Manipur.

He went on to ask whether the Chief Minister and his Cabinet Ministers really have any concern for the State’s interest.

He then asked the CM to come out with an unambiguous clarification regarding the alleged instruction given to the DC of Tengnoupal District to sign an agreement in connection with installation of the controversial border pillars.

He added that the Government should clarify whether administration of the State has been handed over to the Assam Rifles.