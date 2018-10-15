Boundary of Kangpokpi district ‘Demarcation should not touch plain area’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 14: A public meeting held today at Awang Sekmai Koujengleima community hall resolved that plain areas located at foothills should not be touched as and when the boundary of Kangpokpi district is demarcated.

The public meeting was jointly organised by the Sekmai Protection Committee and the Awang Sekmai Advanced Women Society.

The meeting resolved that the people of Kangpokpi district should not claim plain and foothill areas which are used as firewood reserves since decades back with due approval of the Manipur State Durbar.

The gathering decided not to allow any individual, Government agency or non-Government agency to occupy these places under any circumstances.

The meeting further resolved to support and take part in the activities of the Manipur Valley Village reserved Forests Right Protection Committee towards translating the resolutions adopted today into action.

Khurkhul Zilla Parishad Member Angom Bikram, Sekmai Protection Committee president Angom Rajesh, Khurkhul Gram Panchayat Pradhan I Santa, former MLA Ningthoujam Biren, social worker Ayangbam Oken and Awang Sekmai Advanced Women Society president Angom (O) Santi attended the meeting as presidium members.

Speaking at the meeting, Coordinating Body of Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur convenor Mutum Churamani said that a boundary commission has been already established to demarcate inter-district boundaries after seven new districts were created.

Even though the boundary commission has not yet started its work, there is an apprehension that plain and foothill areas of the valley may be incorporated within hill districts, Churamani said.

These plain and foothill areas of the valley were allotted to adjoining villages as their firewood reserves and for foraging during 1927 and 1947.

An area covering 36,000 hectares starting from Kaina, Thoubal district to Thongjaorok River, Bishnupur district has been classified as Valley Village Reserved Forest Area and was allotted to adjoining villages, Churamani said.

But it appears the adjoining villages have little knowledge that they are the owners of these places. It has been found that the villagers of Awang Sekmai, Sangaithel, Leimaram etc do not know that they are owners of the plain foothill areas, he remarked.

The meeting held today at Awang Sekmai is very timely as sign-boards indicating other districts have been erected at these places, he continued.

A body called the Manipur Valley Village Reserved Forest Right Protection Committee was set up in the past but most of the founder members have expired.

Nonetheless the committee has been re-activated, Churamani said.

He highlighted the need to hold similar meetings at other places and form a common platform to protect the plain foothill areas.

The district boundary commission should be asked not to demarcate boundaries based on ethnicity, he added.

Sekmai Protection Committee president Angom Rajesh said that the meeting was organised following reports that certain areas belonging to Awang Sekmai for which the people of Awang Sekmai possess Dag Chitha (land ownership deed) would be incorporated in Kangpokpi district.