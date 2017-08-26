Boxer Chaoba received warmly

Imphal, Aug 25: Upon her return in Manipur, boxer Hemam Chaoba, who won a gold medal at the recently concluded World Police & Fire Games Meet 2017 in Los Angeles, was warmly received by her localities at the Moirang Hemam Leikai Community Hall yesterday.

The World Police & Fire Games Meet 2017 was held from August 6 to 10. Hemam Chaoba won the medal in the 60kg category. The reception was hosted by the Hemam Leikai Development Committee. Chaoba also received fi- nancial rewards in addition to the honour and accolades. She is the daughter of Hemam Birachandra and Bina.

The 26-year-old boxer is currently working as a head constable with the Border Security Force.