By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 3 : Imphal East District Amateur Boxing Association will be organising a trial selection to form district team from July 12 to 13 at Khuman Lampak Boxing Arena for participation in the State Level Boxing Championship.

The trial will begin at 7 am of July 12 and the intending boxers should accompany respective certificates (DOB, Aadhaar, reading etc) at the time of reporting for trial, said a press release issued by the association.