Boxing trials for 6 districts to be held on July 20

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 17 : Boxing trial selection will be held to form Jiribam, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Tamenglong, Senapati and Kanpokpi districts boxing team for both men and women to participate in the upcoming State Level Boxing tournament 2018 which will be organised under the aegis of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association at Khuman Lampak Boxing Arena from July 26 to 3.

Jiribam, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Tamenglong and Senapati District Amateur Boxing Associations will organise the trial selection at Khuman Lampak Boxing Arena on July 20 at 8 am.

Intending players from each respective district should bring their full kits, Medical Book, Aadhaar card copy and 3 passport size photograph while attending the trial selection.

Further details may had from the office of the association.

While Kanpokpi District Amateur Boxing Association will conduct the trial selection at Mary Kom Boxing Academy, Game Village, Langol on July 20 at 8 am.

Intending men and women players from Kangpokpi district should bring their full kits, Medical Book, Aadhaar card copy and 3 passport size photograph while attending the trial selection.

Further details may had from the office of the association.