Boycott R-Day in ‘new dists’ : UNC

SENAPATI, Jan 24 : While continuing its opposition to the creation of the “new” districts in Manipur, the United Naga Council (UNC) has directed the Naga people of the ‘new districts’ not to “co-operate” with the Government or participate in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, reports NNN.

In its directive, the UNC said that no Nagas will be allowed to participate, nor extend co-operation to the Government in the “new” districts.

The Government of Manipur had created seven new districts in Manipur on December 8, 2016 despite stiff opposition from the UNC and other Naga organisations.

The UNC is against the creation of certain districts, and not all the seven districts.

In protest against the UNC had imposed 139 days of economic blockade along the National Highways which pass through Manipur.

After the blockade was lifted, the first round of talk was held on March 19, 2017 followed by several rounds of talk with the Government. The talk is still continuing.

The last round of talk was held on September 1, 2018 in Senapati district headquarters, while the next round of ‘tripartite talk’ will be held on January 28.

The UNC warned today that any Naga defying the directive to stay away from Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will be dealt befittingly. The UNC further said today that the Nagas do not recognize the “new districts”.

Similar directives were issued by the UNC in 2017 and 2018.