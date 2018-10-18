Boycott revoked

IMPHAL, Oct 17: The boycott of MLA Samuel Jendai imposed by the journalists fraternity of the State has been lifted from today.

A press release issued by the president of Manipur Hills Journalists’ Union mentioned that the decision to lift the boycott was taken following a joint meeting of Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM), All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and the Manipur Hills Journalists Union, held at Manipur Press Club today evening.

It further mentioned that the boycott was lifted followed an apology tendered by the MLA himself through a letter on October 15, regarding a fall out during his visit at Tamenglong on March 14 this year.