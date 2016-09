IMPHAL, Sep 15: NCYWO, Nungsai Chiru routed LYVO, Chothe 3-0 in the ongoing 3rd H Pishak Memorial 1st division football league organised by DSA Bishnupur at Mini stadium, Bishnupur today. Imanuel, Jachimthar and Simreingam scored a goal each for NCYWO. In another match CRESA, Bishnupur beat AKSA, Kwakta 2-1. Athang and Rabi scored for CRESA while Md Samir was the scorer for AKSA.