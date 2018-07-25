Bpr Dist Subroto Cup Thinungei Phubala HS cruise into U-17 final

By Our Sports Reporter
IMPHAL, Jul 24 : Thinungei Phubala High School defeated Kunjabati High School by 1-0 goals to book the U-17 boys’ final berth of the 59th Bishnupur District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 being organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Bishnupur District at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur today.
H Michael goal in the 24th minute was more than enough for Thinungei Phubala side to seal the final berth.
U-14 Boys’ competition
Ethai Government High School defeated Rural Education Academy-B by 1-0 margin through a goal scored by Rockyboi in the 51st minute and moved into the semi-final.
In another quarter final match, Thinungei Phubala High School drubbed New Era English School, Kumbi by a huge 5-0 margin.
Thinungei Phubala HS’s L Subhas scored the opener in the 30th minute while L Lanchenba doubled the lead with a fine shot in the 48th minute. S Boboi then made it 3-0 with a finely crafted shot in the 50th minute while H Bimol and Y Dhanabir took their turn to score one goal each in the 58th and the 60th minute and completed the 5-0 rout of New Era Public School.
The Kumbi side lost Kh Robert after getting the second yellow card in the 59th minute (first in the 3rd minute).
