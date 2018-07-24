Bpr Dist Subroto Mukherjee Football tournament begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 23 : The 59th edition of the Bishnupur District Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 being organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Bishnupur District kick-started today at Mini Stadium, Bishnupur with 10 U-14 boys’ teams and 3 U-17 boys’ teams taking part in it.

U-14 Boys competition

Thinungei Phubala High School clinched an emphatic 5-1 win against New Era English School, Kumbi in the opening match (pre-quarter) of the U-14 boys’ competion staged today.

N Dhanabir (10′), L Subhas (49′), S Boboi (52′) and L Lanchenba (44′, 55′) scored for the winning side while W Uttam scored the lone goal for the Kumbi side.

In the next pre-quarter final match of the day, Ethai Government Junior High School thumped Leimapokpam Public High School through a hattrick by Rockyboy (30′, 45′, 53′).

The third pre-quarter final match of the competition saw Kunjabati High School, Wangoo thrash Ideal English School, Keinou by 5-0 goals.

Robertson (29′), Kingson (32′), Ranjan (44′) and Bothe (42′, 55′) scored for Kunjabati High School in this very one sided match.

In the last pre-quarter final clash, Rural Academy, Potsangbam outclassed Nongmaikhong Junior High School by 3-0 goals. Hitler Maibam found the opener in the 21st minute while the other two goals were scored by Leilang Dangmei and M Chinglemba in the 40th and the 55th minute respectively.