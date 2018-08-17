IMPHAL, Aug 16: Com-mandant Ngamlien Tou- thang, Commanding Officer of Indian Coast Guard ship Rajkiran based at Haldia was conferred with two highly coveted national level awards, the Bravery and the Gallantry award.

The Bravery Award is given by ABP News under the aegis of their annual event ‘Jhanda Uncha Rahe Hamara’ at a high profile event held at he Lalit Hotel, New Delhi on August 13.

The second honour conferred to Commandant Touthang is the Tatrakshak Medal (Gallantry) announced by the Ministry of Defence on Independence Day.

Commandant Touthang is among five gallantry award winners chosen from entire Indian Coast Guard.

Both the awards were given in recognition of his heroic acts in rescuing 22 crew from a burning merchant vessel, SSL Kolkata, on June 14, this year, in the Bay of Bengal, at about 90 nautical miles from Haldia.