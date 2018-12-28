IMPHAL, Dec 27: Wahengbam Lamnganba Singh (13) of IB Road, Ward No 3, Kumbi, won the National Bravery Award 2018.

A press release issued by the general secretary of Manipur State Council for Child Welfare mentioned that Lamnganba Singh, along with other awardees will be decorated with medals and memento by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Republic Day, 2019, in a special ceremony at Delhi.

He will also be honoured on Republic Day parade in the capital, it added.

It continued that altogether 7 cases were recommended for the award; 2 from Moirang, 2 from Kumbi, 1 from Kakching, 1 from Phoubakchao and 1 from Sekmai.

Manipur Police Department rendered help to explore all eligible cases in all 16 districts of the State as well as made ceaseless efforts through print and electronic media to cover remote hill and valley areas where there might be deserving cases.

However, the response was not encouraging, it added.