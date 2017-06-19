Breached bank

The portion of the Imphal River bank which breached a few days back at Mayang Imphal Chabung Company could not be repaired so far.

Even as officials of Irrigation and Flood Control Department tried to repair the breached portion, their efforts could not fructify as the water level rose, informed a source.

Nonetheless, IFCD would make renewed efforts tomorrow and they are likely to succeed this time.

Meanwhile, Team Lamkoi with support from local MLA K Robindro distributed relief materials to the flood affected families of Mayang Imphal.

The team along with the MLA inspected the breached portion of Imphal River bank today.

Rainfall rates recorded since last night were 24 mm at Kangpokpi, 11 mm at Saikul, 4 mm at Litan, 2 mm at Raj Bhavan and 2 mm at Lamphelpat.

It is reported that many areas of Khundrakpam still remain flooded.