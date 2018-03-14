Bridge blocked

IMPHAL, Mar 13: Phak-nung Social Youths’ Club and Apunba Chaokhat-Khongthang Nupi Lup, Phaknung, blocked the suspension bridge construc-ted over Iril river at Phak- nung, under Khurai A/C, today, after a small boy almost fell into the river when one of the planks broke under his weight.

According to a source, the boy, identified as Lairenlakpam Chinglemba of Kangla Sangomshang, a class VI student of Little Bird Foundation, was crossing the bridge at around 2 pm today, when one of the planks broke under his weight.

The boy was saved due to swift reaction by one Nongthombam Mohen of the same locality, the source added.

Following the accident, Phaknung Social Youths’ Club and Apunba Chaokhat-Khongthang Nupi Lup, Phaknung, closed the suspension bridge indefinitely demanding the authority concerned to repair it at the earliest.