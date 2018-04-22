Bridge snapped due to excess weight : FIR

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 21: According to an FIR registered at Nungba police station in connection with the snapping of a bailey bridge along Imphal-Jiribam (NH 37) near Nung Dolan, the bridge snapped due to excess weight. A fully loaded truck fell into a gorge as the bailey bridge snapped as it crossed the bridge at around 8.30 am of March 4 this year, informed a source. The truck bearing registration number NL03A-4308 was purportedly transporting FCI rice from Jiribam to Imphal.

However, the truck had fallen into the gorge and it was found that the truck was carrying 120 cement bags in addition to 300 rice bags of 50 Kgs capacity.

The weight of the 300 bags of rice was 15 metric tonnes and that of the 120 cement bags was 24 metric tonnes while the truck weighed 12 metric tonnes. As such, the total weight of the truck and its load was 51 metric tonnes.

But the maximum permissible tonnage limit of vehicles plying on NH 37 is 24 metric tonnes which is inclusive of the vehicle’s weight.

Pointing out that the particular truck was overloaded and its total weight far exceeded the maximum tonnage, NHIDCL lodged an FIR at Nungba police station on March 5, said the source.

It is reported that the snapped bailey bridge would be re-constructed starting from tomorrow. All the necessary construction materials have been already procured and the construction work is likely to be completed within 15 days, informed the source.

Notably, the maximum permissible tonnage limit of vehicles plying on Imphal-Dimapur highway has been temporarily fixed at 25 metric tonnes.