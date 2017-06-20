Bridge work

Strengthening work of the Tengnoupal bailey bridge which is a key bridge of Imphal-Moreh highway would begin from tomorrow.

Even though the bridge is quite safe as of now, there is also the possibility of strong water current sweeping the feet of the bridge in case there is heavy rainfall and/or landslides.

To further strengthen the bridge, it would be lengthened by another 20 feet toward Tengnoupal, and necessary materials have been already mobilised, informed a source.

Although the length of the bridge as per the original plan was 110 feet. Another 40 feet was added and thus total length of the bridge is 150 feet. The bridge strengthening work which would begin tomorrow is likely to be completed by Friday, added the source.