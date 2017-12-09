Bridge works on in full swing on Imp-Jiri road

IMPHAL, Dec 8: Construction works of Barak and Makru bridges which are key bridges of Imphal-Jiribam Highway (NH 37) have been going on in full swing.

The two bridges are being constructed by Bhartia Infra Project Limited under NHIDCL with funds sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The total estimated cost of the two bridges is Rs 109 crore and the target for completion is April 2019.

Sources informed that the bridges can be constructed within the stipulated period if there are no undue disturbances.

The construction of Barak Bridge has been going on in full swing.

Altogether 54 piles would be bored at either end of the Barak Bridge. So far, 32 piles have been bored.

NHIDCL has set a target of boring all the 54 piles and complete installation of abutment and pile caps within the current season.

In case installation of abutment and pile caps can be completed within the current dry season, construction of pillars or columns for the bridge can be initiated during rainy season.

The new Barak and Makru bridges which would be constructed with RCC would be 154 metres and 124 metres in length respectively.

Both the bridges would have breadths of double-lane, said the sources.

Since NHIDCL took over Imphal-Jiribam highway, its condition has improved a lot. NHIDCL has started black-topping even the most pathetic sections.

The Cherathok bailey bridge located at 150.700 Km mark from Imphal which was damaged sometime back has been repaired and re-opened to all types of vehicles from today. Materials required for repairing the bridge was provided by the State PWD, informed the sources.

Notably, BRO was in charge of Imphal-Jiribam highway for decades and the highway could never attain the status of a standard highway.