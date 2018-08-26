Bridge works

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Construction works of both Barak Bridge and Makru Bridge have been halted as water levels of both Barak River and Makru River have surged quite high.

As the millers used for mixing cement could not cross the rivers due to the high waters, the bridge construction works have been halted, informed a source.

Nevertheless, the construction works would be resumed as soon as the water levels recede.

One NHIDCL official said that both Barak Bridge and Makru Bridge would be completed within the stipulated periods.