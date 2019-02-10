Brief scuffle

IMPHAL, Feb 9 : A brief confrontation erupted between police personnel and agitating womenfolk at Chingmeirong, forcing the former to lob a tear gas shell.

The scuffle ensued when the police lobbed a smoke bomb while the latter were staging a sit-in by blocking one side of the Imphal-Dimapur Highway.

The police detonated the smoke bomb as the protesters refused to give free passage at the highway.

One among the womenfolk threw back the smoke bomb towards the police.

However, the smoke bomb fell just a little distance away from the protesters and forcing the womenfolk to run for cover.

However the womenfolk gathered again at the same venue leading to another spell of confrontation with the police.

Later the protesters continued with the protest at their earlier spot. Traffic from Chingmeirong to Khongnang Ani Karak witnessed a complete snarl during the protest hours.

On the other hand, protesters burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Yairipok Bazar. They also shouted various slogans against CAB 2016. Notably, locals and womenfolk of various localities under the aegis of Manipur People Against CAB 2016 (MANPAC), People’s Alliance Manipur (PAM) and various students organizations have been carrying out different form of agitations demanding the withdrawal of CAB 2016 which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8.