British rule in India: A blessing or a curse ?

Lalthangvung Songate

Notwithstanding the racial arrogance, economic exploitation and divide and rule policies of British rulers is bitterly pronounced in every Independence Day, the legacies of 200 years rule in India is still indelible in the minds of Indians as pioneering agents in the introduction of Western education, speedy transport and communication network, science education and uniform system administration.

Had they not rule in India such vast country with largest Democratic Government in the world would not be born.

Apart from the positive impact of the British rule mention above which help in modernization and unification of India, the growth of English Educated Middle Class: lawyers, doctors, teachers, journalists, bankers, traders and industrialists that enabled different people in India to exchange ideas and philosophies through English language.

Another important contribution of British rulers, that may also be called the most important is the institutionalization of Parliamentary democracy which help in the firm footing of democracy in India through successive Acts of Government namely:

1) The Indian council Act of 1861.

2) The Indian council Act of 1892.

3) The Indian council Act of 1909, also known as Morley-Minto reform of 1909.

4) The Government of India Act 1919, also known as Montague-Chemford reform of 1919.

5) The Government of India Act 1935.

None of the above Acts were satisfactory for Indians but there was a great leap forward in changing the administration of India since the introduction of the Council Act of 1861. The authority over India is transferred from the Directors of the Company and Board of Control to the Secretary of state for India aided by a Council.

But at this stage the Indian members of the legislative council are few and were nominated by Governor-General.

In the Council Act of 1909, 27 members were to be elected members.

The Act of 1919 set up bi-cameral legislature at the centre, the Upper chamber, legislative Council and the Lower chamber, legislative Assembly. The Upper Chamber was to consist of 60 members out of which 33 were elected.

The Lower chamber was to consist of 145 members of which 103 were to be elected and the rest were to be nominated.

The Act of 1935 was a great advancement as compared to the Act of 1919. It brought about a member of advantages for the Indians. But, the Act like others mention above were not free from criticism on an account of the special power of the Governor-General and Governors of the provinces. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru compared it to a machine with strong brake and without engine.

Whether those Act are satisfactory for Indians or not, after all we are under British rule, there must not be introduction of a satisfactory Acts until and unless transfer of power is done to Indians.

However, successive Acts introduced were the factors that help develop the roots of Parliamentary Democracy firm and strong. It also helps Indian leaders more familiar with the matters. Even our Parliament building is constructed in between (1921-27). All the stately looked Raj Bhavan in every state were built by them are material administrative infrastructure for many more years to come.

Development of Parliamentary Democracy in India can be compared with the birth of a child. A fetus of Parliamentary Democracy is formed inside the womb of British rule from 1861, developed and ready to give birth on 15 August 1947, within 86 years and it is mature on 26 January 1950, within 3 years. The process is so much different with the biological birth and growths.

Unlike most newly Independent countries after World War II Parliamentary Democracy is firmly rooted in India. We owe a great deal on the British rulers at home and in India on an account of institutionalizing it in India with their successive reform Acts that made Indian leaders familiar with that matters. For instance, it is said that the French Revolution 1789, fail to establish permanent Republic due to lack of Democratic institutions ahead of the Revolution 1789.

The negative impact of racial arrogance, repressive attitude and industrial policy to protect home industries of the British rulers rouse the social and political consciousness among the Indian masses that lead to mass movements one from another against the British rulers.

Different sections of people of India that suffers same problems of colonial repressive rule united in a single unit.

To conclude, British rule in India can also be called a blessing as it is a formidable looking steps forward for modernization and unification to such a vast country.