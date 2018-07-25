Bronze medallist Kangten Surchandra given warm reception

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 24 : Kangten Surchandra Lamkang of Manipur, who won a bronze medal in the -57 Kg Cadet Boys Kumite event at the Thailand Open International Karate Do Championship 2018 was given a warm reception upon his arrival at Imphal Airport today by the Manipur Amateur Karate-Do Association, inmates of Sports Authority of India, parents, his well wishers and Thamla Khuren Village Youth Club.

Surchandra is the son of Thamphu Lamkang Kangten and Rita Lamkang Kangten of Thamla Khuren village, Chandel. He is practising Karate-Do at Sports Authority of India under the guidance of Sensei Soibam Ningol Chandrima.

Thokchom Roji Chanu from Manipur who was with Surchandra in the Indian team, also made herself into 50 kg senior kumite semi-final but lost to her Chinese opponent. Roji Chanu was born to Thokchom Sonamani Singh and Thokchom Ongbi Shanti Devi of Patsoi Part IV, Imphal West. Roji trains at Karate Training School, Patsoi Part I.

The championship was organised by Thailand Karate Federation at Huamark Indoor Stadium, Bangkok from July 18 to 22.