BSNL informs

IMPHAL, Jan 5: BSNL has informed all the customers of its landline telephone from Keishampat Junction to Kwakeithel Bazar areas that most of the landline telephone services are dead as BSNL UG Cable 400 pairs on both sides of the road got damaged on January 2, at around 7 pm, during fencing works by the State Government in preparation for the Prime Minister’s visit to the State.

BSNL then explained that as the road is completely blacktopped, restora- tion work of the damaged cable cannot be performed.