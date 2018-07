By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 3 : A day after suffering a 7-11 defeat at the hands of LKK, Bir Tikendrajit Kangkhut A (BT-A) edged past Laishram Khun by 14-12 points in a 1st League Round match of the ongoing Ibemhal Memorial Invitation League cum Knock-Out Prize Money Nupikhut Kang Tournament.

BT-B will face LKK tomorrow in the first match while Nongdon Lairembi will play Umanglai Panganba Kangkhut latter in the second match.