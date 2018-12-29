Budget calculation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 28: The Budget Section of the Finance Department has initiated due process and preparations to work out the Revised Estimate for 2018-19 and Budget Estimate for 2019-20 and it has also scheduled pre-Budget discussion session from December 29 to January 5 with top officials of different departments.

During the pre-Budget discussion sessions scheduled to commence tomorrow, departments will table proposals on their financial requirements, informed a source.

Yet, there is no guarantee that all the proposals made by departments would be reflected in the Revised Estimate 2018-19 and Budget Estimate 2019-20.

Nonetheless there is a convention of incorporating essential projects/programmes and the amounts needed for payment of liabilities of completed projects. The Budget amount is determined after taking into consideration the State’s financial condition and financial aids expected from the Central Government and other sources.

The pre-Budget discussions sessions would begin tomorrow with top officials of Agriculture Department (including CADA), Art and Culture, Cooperation, CAF&PD, Economics & Statistics, Election, Fisheries, Horticulture & Soil Conservation, Information Technology, Information & Public Relations, Labour & Employment and Planning Department at different hours. Proposals of Sericulture, Science & Technology, MOBC, Relief & Disaster Management, RD& PR, Tourism, Transport, Veterinary & Animal Husbandry, Vigilance, Youth Affairs & Sports, Excise and Taxation would be discussed on December 31.

Similar discussions will be held on January 2 with officials of State Academy of Training, Education (S), Higher & Technical Education, Adult Education, SCERT, Law & Legislative Affairs, MAHUD, Medical, Health & Family Welfare.

It would be the turn of PWD, PHED, Power, Revenue, Social Welfare, TA & Hills on January 3.

The discussion sessions of January 4 would be with officials of GAD, Minor Irrigation, Commerce & Industries, Forest & Environment, Water Resources, Governor’s Secretariat and MPSC. It will be with officials of Police Department, Jail, Home Guard, Fire Protection and Control and Rehabilitation on January 5. The discussion sessions will be held in the office chamber of Deputy Secretary (Finance/Budget) at Secretariat, North Block, informed the source.