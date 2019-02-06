IMPHAL, Feb 5: As recommended by the State Cabinet yesterday, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has convened the 7th session (budget session) of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assem-bly from February 20.

The Governor summoned the budget session yesterday itself.

Following the Governor’s order, Speaker Y Khem-chand has issued a notifica- tion today informing all Members of the State Assembly that the budget session would be opened at 11 am of February 20.