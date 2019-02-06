Budget session

By on No Comment


IMPHAL, Feb 5: As recommended by the State Cabinet yesterday, Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has convened the 7th session (budget session) of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assem-bly from February 20.
The Governor summoned the budget session yesterday itself.
Following the Governor’s order, Speaker Y Khem-chand has issued a notifica- tion today informing all Members of the State Assembly that the budget session would be opened at 11 am of February 20.

Budget session added by on
View all posts by thesangaiexpress →


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.