Budhichandra for Sahitya award

IMPHAL, Dec 5 : Budhichandra Heisnamba has been named as one of the winners of the Sahitya Akademi Award in the Short Story category (Manipuri).

The award was announced by the Sahitya Akademi in 24 languages today.

Altogether six have been named in novel, six in short stories, three in literary criticism and two in essay.

The awards were recommended by distinguished jury members representing 24 Indian languages and approved by the Executive Board of the Sahitya Akademi which met today under the Chairmanship of Dr Chandrashekhar Kambar, president of Sahitya Akademi.

Those who have won the Awards for their collection of poetry include Sananta Tanti (Assamese), Paresh Narendra Kamat (Konkani), S Ramesan Nair (Malayalam), Dr Mohanjit (Punjabi), Dr Rajesh Kumar Vyas (Rajasthani), Dr Rama Kant Shukla (Sanskrit) and Khiman U Mulani (Sindhi).

Inderjeet Kesar (Dogri), Anees Salim (English), Chitra Mudgal (Hindi), Shyam Besra (Santali), S Ramakrishnan (Tamil) and Rahman Abbas (Urdu) have been named for their novels.

Those who have won the Awards for short stories include Sanjib Chattopadhyay (Bengali), Rituraj Basumatary (Bodo), Mushtaq Ahmad Mushtaq (Kashmiri), Prof Bina Thakur (Maithili), Budhichandra Heisnamba (Manipuri) and Lok Nath Upadhyay Chapagain (Nepali).

KG Nagarajappa (Kannada), Ma Su Patil (Marathi) and Prof Dasarathi Das (Odiya) have won for their works on literary criticism. Prof Sharifa Vijliwala (Gujarati) and Dr Kolakaluri Enoch (Telugu) have been awarded for their essays.

The Award in the form of a casket containing an engraved copper-plaque, a shawl and a cheque of Rs 1,00,000/- will be presented to the authors of these books at a special function to be held on January 29 at New Delhi during the Festival of Letters organized by Sahitya Akademi.