IMPHAL, Jan 29: Short story writer Budhichandra Heisnam was conferred this year’s Sahitya Akademi Award at an event held at Kamini Auditorium at Copernicus Marg, New Delhi today.

The award was presented by Sahitya Akademi president Chandrasekhar Kambar and consisted of a copper plaque, shawl and a cheque of Rs 1,00,000.

Budhichandra Heisnam was born in 1973 at Komlakhong village and is presently staying at Sagolband Moirang Hanuba Leirak. He is currently an Assistant Professor of History Department at Thambal Marik College.

He is also the editor (fiction section) of a biannual publication ‘ Mapao’ which is published by Fiction and Poetry Club, Manipur.

It may be noted that the writer’s ‘Ningtamba Amasung Atiya’ and ‘Apikpa Nungsa Sor’ have also won various awards. Budhichandra has also won awards like Yumnam Lala and Bidhumukhi Ningsing award sponsored by Manipur Sahitya Parisad Imphal.

During today’s award distribution ceremony, Sahitya Akademi also handed out prizes to 23 writers of various languages.