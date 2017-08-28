Burial denial to late H Rita JAC refutes claims of TFOs

IMPHAL, Aug 27: The JAC for burial of late H Rita of Leingangching village has refuted the claims of Tangkhul frontal organisations and Leingangching/Shaikaphung village which asserted that the Leingangching standoff was a fallout of a land dispute of the village.

Citing various ‘Court’ and offices orders including the ones issued by Tangkhul Naga Aze Longphang Karot (TNALK) and Tangkhul Naga Long Karot (TNLK), a statement issued by the JAC said that these orders proved that the imbroglio surrounding Leingangching has nothing to do with land issue as claimed by Leingangching village and TNL.

The JAC further said that from available documents with respect to the land issue of Leingangching village, it is very clear that H Yangmi, husband of late H Rita (whose body has been kept unburied), is not involved in any of the land dispute cases.

It then said that the claim made by Leingangching/Shar-kaphung village which dubbed the present crisis as a land dispute issue is not valid.

If there is any document to prove/substantiate the claim that the crisis resulted due to a land dispute, then valid documents to support the claim must be availed to the JAC and the public for information and justification.

Other than a memorandum written to the DC, Ukhrul by late SP Solomon, chairman and H Yangmi, secretary, which only requested the DC to recognise Leingangching as Ramshairam, there is no other document which H Yangmi had signed on the village’s land dispute issue, the JAC statement issued by its convener K Ringphami Mashangva added.