Bushan Haobam clinches second U-14 AITA Super Series title

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Jun 15 : Bushan Haobam clinched his second U-14 AITA Super Series title of the year with an overwhelming 2-0 sets win over Sagolshem Bhicky in boys singles final. The AITA Super Series was organised by Manipur Tennis Association and Imphal District Tennis Association under the supervision of All India Tennis Association at IDTA Deco Turf Lamphelpat. Bhusan clinched his first title on April 6 beating Arunava Mazumdar in the singles final of the U-14 AITA National Ranking Super Series before he claimed the U-14 title of the 17th Governors Trophy Cash Prize Tennis Championship on April 22.

Bushan, who saw off Arya Bhattacharya 8-2 yesterday in the semifinal, faced a stiff challenge from Bhicky Sagolshem in the first set but returned stronger in the second set before wrapping up the game 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-1 and claimed the ultimate title.

N Charmie finishes runner up

Hopeful Nongmeikapam Charmie had a dismal finish as she went down 0-6, 1-6 to Shruti Ahlawat in the girls singles final to settle for the second place. Charmie outclassed Durganshi by 9-2 points yesterday to seal the final berth while Shruti got better of Lakshmi Arunkumar 9-3 and set up final clash with N Charmie.

Doubles competitions

Bushan Haobam and Bhicky Sagolshem also had a joyous day as they claimed the boys doubles competition title with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Anargha Ganguly and Wyatt Obrien in the final match staged today while Lakshmi Arunkumar and Durganshi shone over the pair of Pavitra Parikh and Shruti Ahlawat to clinch the girls doubles title.

Arunkumar and Durgan-shi took off the game on a bright note but lost the second set before coming back in the deciding set and sealed the game 6-2, 2-6, 10-4.