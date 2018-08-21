IMPHAL, Aug 20: A one-day business meet on ‘Economic opportunities and prospects of Indo-Myanmar cross border initiative’ was held today at Sendra under the aegis of Business Excellence Group (BEG).

Three Myanmar delegates and a number of BEG members attended the meeting.

BEG vice-president Dr Thokchom Ibomcha said that BEG was set up to promote trade and business activities with neighbouring countries.

Representatives of BEG went to Myanmar and held a series of meetings with Myanmarese businessmen and entrepreneurs, and Myanmar has already opened its door for trade with Manipur (India), Ibomcha said.

Act East Policy committee convenor RK Shivchandra also attended the interaction programme.