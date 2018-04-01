C Nelson clinch title of 1st Senapati District Open Chess Tournament

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 31: C Nelson clinched the title of the 1st Senapati District Open Chess tournament organised by Senapati District Chess Association (SDCA) under the aegis of Manipur Chess Association (MCA) from March 26 to 29 at New Salem Village, Senapati District.

A total of 38 players including 5 boys and 4 girls took part in the tournament. A cash prize of Rs 50,000 in total have been awarded to the 25 players.

Champion C Nelson was honoured with a cash prize of Rs 10,000 while H Ramyo and Ch Khaguingam finished second and third to win cash prizes of Rs 7,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively.

Players upto 15th positions were also encouraged with cash prizes. Nc Ashang was announced as the best veteran and was honoured with Rs 1,000. Wangshuagmi and Rali were picked as the best boys and were rewarded with Rs 500 and Rs 300 respectively. Consolation prize of Rs 200 each were also distributed to the boys and girls participants.