CAB : Boycott LS polls, boycott MPs, MLAs call rung out CIRCA for restoration of ‘pre-merger status’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 27 : Dubbing the very act of passing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha on January 8 as an act of declaring war on the indigenous people of North East, the Coalition of Indigenes Right Campaign (CIRCA) has reiterated its stand for a mass movement for restoration of ‘per-merger status’ of Manipur.

In accordance with the line of action agreed upon during a public meeting “Meeyamgi Waa Lepnaba Meefam” held at Manipur University on January 20, CIRCA also appealed to all the people of North East region to enforce a “social boycott” on all the MPs, MLAs and Ministers of the seven States if they fail to oppose the Bill.

CIRCA also appealed to all the indigenous people of the North East Region to boycott the coming Lok Sabha election.

Addressing newsmen at Manipur Press Club today, president of CIRCA Somorendro Thokchom said, “We feel it is imperative to make our stand clear on the issue before the public.”

CIRCA still stands by its declaration made last year that CAB should not be passed or not made applicable to Manipur, said Somorendro and added that CIRCA will extend co-operation to every movement against the Bill.

The sinister agenda behind the CAB 2016 is to completely annihilate and wipe out the indigenous people of the North East by orchestrating a demographic invasion from across the border, said the CIRCA leader and added that the Bill is in line with the policy to substitute the Mongoloid population of the North East with Aryan population by opening up a demographic floodgate.

The current policy of the Central Government seeking legalization of illegal immigrants from neighbouring countries through Parliamentary legislation and widespread opposition to it indicates that the stand off has reached a new flash-point.

Any effort to resolve the influx of illegal immigrants as well as the controversies currently surrounding the CAB 2016 should involve re-defining the political relations between metropolitan India and the peripheral North East, said the CIRCA leader and added that this calls for restructuring the Indian Federal System in order to facilitate the granting of Special Political Status to the North East to enable it to exist as an Autonomous Region.

For the realization of such an outcome, there is the urgency to initiate a Pan-Mongoloid Movement for Regional Self-Determination, he added.

The CAB 2016 constitutes a common threat to all the indigenous population of the North East Region and therefore CIRCA strongly holds that only a united struggle of the indigenous population is the means to save ourselves, added Somorendro Stating that CIRCA opposes the Bill in its entirety, Somorendro said that it should not be passed in any form whatsoever. “The question of inserting a special clause for Manipur or the North East does not arise at all. What we demand is the unconditional withdrawal of the Bill and not the insertion of a special clause for the region or the State and their understanding is based on the fact that if the Bill in whatever form becomes an Act, it will absolutely impinge upon the demographic profile of the North East,” added CIRCA