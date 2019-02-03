CAB not in business list Cong refuses to be taken in

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 2 : Taking note that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is not included in the business list of the ongoing session of the Rajya Sabha, CLP leader and former Chief Minister O Ibobi however cautioned that anything can happen for the BJP led NDA Government is a Government that says something and does something else.

Addressing the Manipur from New Delhi today, the former Chief Minister said that even though CAB is not there on the business list of the Rajya Sabha, that did not stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek the support of Mamata Banerjee on the Bill during his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections at West Bengal today.

Even the President was in full praise of the Bill when he addressed Parliament on January 31, said Ibobi and added that the BJP led NDA Government always speaks in two tongues.

The CAB and Triple Talaq Bill are two Bills which the BJP led NDA Government is really keen to push through, he said and added that this is why the MPCC (I) is camping at New Delhi to reach out to other like minded political parties and mobilise their support.

“We are already in touch with senior Congress leaders including AICC president Rahul Gandhi, leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh,” said Ibobi.

The Congress is also in touch with like minded political parties such as SP, BSP, DMK and AITC to defeat the CAB in the Rajya Sabha, said Ibobi and again stressed that even though the said Bill has not been listed in the business list, anything can happen.

Reminding that the Congress has been against the CAB from the day it was introduced in Parliament, Ibobi said that they cannot support a Bill which is based along religious line and community.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, MPCC (I) president TN Haokip and senior Congress leaders Govindas Konthoujam and K Ranjit were present at the media briefing.