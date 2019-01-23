CAB protested

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 22: Waithou Women Welfare and Development Society and Waithou Educated Youth Association, under the aegis of Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) Manipur, staged a sit in protest demonstration at Waithou Keithel, Thoubal today, against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

Speaking at the protest which was participated by a large number of locals, JCILPS convenor Yumnamcha Dilipkumar condemned the passing of the CAB in the strongest terms and spoke against implementation of the same in the North East region.

He also condemned the decision to prorogue the Assembly session by the State Government.

On the other hand, JCILPS co-convenors Md Khiruddin Shah Moijingmayum and Haopu Kom also spoke at the sit in protest. The participants also shouted numerous slogans against the CAB.