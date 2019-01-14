CAB will open floodgate of unending influx: JCILPS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 13: The Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System (JCILPS) Manipur, along with women vendors of Singjamei Keithel and Kwakeithel as well its surrounding areas, took out a street corner meeting cum protest demonstration today afternoon at Temporary Market Shed, Singjamei and Kwakeithel market against the recent passage of the Citizen Amendment Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha.

The locals of the nearby areas also took part in the protest as well.

During the protest demonstration, Yumnamcha Dilipkumar, convener of JCILPS highlighted the blatant passing of the CAB 2016, despite stiff opposition from the people of the whole North East region even as a high level Parliamentary committee came to Guwahati to meet stake holders of the region regarding the Bill.

He expressed that it is very important for every section of people to be aware of the contents of the Bill and why the students bodies and CSOs of the entire North East region are vehemently opposing it.

He explained that the Bill will allow illegal migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, Jain and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghan- isthan and who have settled in any part of the country before 31 December 2014 to get Indian citizenship.

Dilipkumar also stated that the entire North East will be immensely affected as a large number of illegal migrants will flood the region and claim citizenship at a time when the indigenous people are already in danger of being outnumbered in their own lands.

He then alleged that Chief Minister N Biren has failed to look after the sentiments and the apprehen- sion of the people of Mani-pur following the passage of the CAB and condemned the CM as well as the BJP-led State Government for remaining silent regarding the issue. It is very unfortunate that the CAB was passed even before the Manipur Peoples Protection Bill was given assent by the President of the country, he added. Dilipkumar then demanded the State Government to hold a midnight Assembly session and pass an unanimous resolution to oppose the Bill and to submit the said resolution to the Union Government before the Bill gets passed in the Rajya Sabha. He then claimed that the CM’s visit to the National capital and his meeting with some Union leaders will not have much effect in the face of the CAB which was already passed by the Lok Sabha. Strongly condemning the immature Cabinet decision taken by the State Government to appeal the Central Government to exempt Manipur from the purview of CAB, Dilipkumar said that JCILPS, along with the people of Manipur, will launch further course of agitation against the Bill which is totally against the people of the North East region and Manipur in particular. Later, after the street corner meeting, slogans were raised by the womenfolk of the two different women markets. The slogans included ‘Long Live Manipur’, ‘We opposed Citizen Amendment Bill’, ‘Withdraw the Citizen Amendment Bill’, ‘Give Assent to Manipur People’s Bill, 2018 passed by Manipur Assembly’, ‘No Citizen Amendment Bill in Northeast’, ‘Citizen Amendment Bill should not be passed in Rajya Sabha’ and ‘We oppose communal policy of India’ etc.

On the other hand, people of Khundrakpam AC also staged a sit-in-protest condemning the CAB at Sagolmang today.

A large number of people from various parts of Khundrakpam AC took part in the protest which was organised by Khundrakpam Kendra Development Committee, Khundrakpam Block Congress Committee and Khundrakpam Block Mahila Congress Committee. The people also shouted many slogans condemning the Bill and demanding immediate assent to the Manipur People’s Protection Bill.

Speaking at the event, Khundrakpam Kendra Development Committee media coordinator BK Nandeibam said that the CAB is an insecular and racist Bill which is aimed at eliminating all the indigenous population of the North East region. The people of Khundrakpam AC strongly oppose the Bill and will offer every possible support in the protest against the controversial and dangerous Bill, he added.

Speaking to media persons, Khundrakpam Block Mahila Congress secretary Wahengbam Premila claimed that the passing of the CAB clearly shows that the BJP led NDA Government does not care about the welfare of the people of the North East. She then demanded CM Biren Singh to publicly announce his stand regarding the issue instead of keeping mum and added that the people’s movement against the Bill will affect everyone in the State, including the CM himself.