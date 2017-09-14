Cabinet to protect agri land, wetlands

Imphal, Sep 13 (DIPR):The State Cabinet has approved the proposal for putting on hold any process for conversion or reclamation of paddy land pending finalisation of the Data Bank with details of paddy land and wetland prepared with the help of digitised cadastral maps by the Government.

The decision was taken in a State Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair.

Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2014 was implemented in the State with effect from September 10, 2014.

However, unauthorised conversion of lands for buildings and commercial uses continues to take place in violation of the Act.

With a view to check such illegal conversions, the Cabinet has decided that a Data Bank with details of paddy land along with the survey numbers will be created with the help of cadastral maps combined with satellite images of paddy land.

The status of paddy land will be identified through preparation of digitised cadastral maps on the basis of satellite images of paddy lands existing as on the commencement of the Act ie September 10, 2014.

The Data Bank shall be put in public domain on the websites of the Departments of Revenue and Agriculture.

All applications for conversion of paddy land and wetland shall be examined with reference to such data/maps.

Moreover, violations if any detected on the basis of such digital maps will be detected and penalised as per provisions of the Act.

The Cabinet also decided to instruct the Deputy Commissioners of all districts to comply with the above decision strictly and ensure that no conversion or reclamation of paddy land and wetland is allowed until further instructions.