Cabinet recommends budget session from Feb 20

IMPHAL, Feb 4: A Cabinet meeting held today has recommended commence-ment of the 7th session (budget session) of the 11th Manipur Legislative Assem-bly from February 20.

The Cabinet meeting held today at 4.30 pm in the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat was chaired by Chief Minister N Biren.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Government spokesman Th Biswajit said that the State Government would approach the Governor to convene the budget session from February 20 as recommended by the State Cabinet.

The Cabinet decided to open mobile laboratory system at 40 interior places which do not have access to PHCs for screening non-communicable diseases, Biswajit conveyed.

Medical equipment necessary for screening non-communicable diseases at the interior places would be fitted on bikes, he said.

The State Cabinet has also given its consent to bring media persons as well as newspaper distributors who are members of All Manipur Newspaper Sales and Distributors Association under CMHT but economic conditions of media persons and newspaper distributors would be taken into consideration before they are given benefits under the scheme, Biswajit said.

Under the School Phagat-hanshi Mission launched recently by Chief Minister N Biren, a model pre-primary school would be established in each of the 60 Assembly constituencies. For the proposed model pre-primary schools, 120 rhyme teachers would be engaged at the rate of two rhyme teachers for each school.

The Cabinet meeting further agreed to fill up 323 approved posts currently lying vacant at aided schools . Senior ones among the unapproved teachers currently engaged in aided schools would be given preference while filling up the 323 approved but vacant posts, added the Government spokesman.