Cabinet resolves to draft Lok Ayukta rules

Imphal, Oct 19 (DIPR)

The State Cabinet has resolved to draft the Manipur Lok Ayukta Rules, 2018. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at the DC Office complex, Kangpokpi with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair today. It was the sixth Cabinet meeting held outside the State capital.

Speaking to media persons after the Cabinet meeting, N Biren said that people have been constantly demanding Lok Ayukta in order to bring transparency in governance and root out corruption.

He further said that the State Cabinet also gave its nod to operate the Apparel and Garment Making Centre, Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West District on PPP model with private companies.

Big Concepts Foundation is currently using the Unit-I of the Centre for production of quality apparels using raw materials from Guangzhou (China). The State Government is promoting ‘Make In Manipur’ products through this initiative.

Biren Singh informed that the Cabinet also approved lifting of ban imposed on conversion or reclamation of paddyland for residential purpose for an area of 0.20 acre in rural areas and 0.10 acre in urban areas under the provisions of the Manipur Conservation of Paddyland and Wetland Act, 2014.

The Chief Minister further said that the Cabinet also approved construction of Imphal-Moreh bypass road through direct purchase of land from land owners.

It also decided to strengthen the State Food Commission by appointing an officer not less than the rank of a Joint Secretary as its Member Secretary, he added.

Biren said, strengthening of the SFC is a must in view of the rising cases of food adulteration, poor hygiene and violation of norms in food manufacturing. The State Cabinet also decided to create a separate SDO office for Kangpokpi, he added.