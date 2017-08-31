Cachar beat Dibong GP (B) in Th Hera Veteran Kang

Jiribam, Aug 30: Cachar Kang Association achieved a comfortable victory over Dibong GP (B) by 15-8 in the 2nd Th Hera Singh Men’s Veteran kang Tournament 2017, which is organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association at the Kalimai Mandhob today. Dibong GP (A) will clash with MITL Jiribam in the next match of the tournament tomorrow.
